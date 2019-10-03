Blairgowrie unveils new management team

Blairgowrie Golf Club in Scotland has unveiled the team which will take over from head professional Charles Dernie, who is retiring at the end of October after more than 20 years at the helm.

Blairgowrie managing secretary Steven Morgan has revealed the post will be filled by an in-house candidate, with assistant professional Neil Cameron stepping-up to the head pro post.

Cameron, 33, joined Blairgowrie back in 2000, before he began a three-year PGA course with the University of Birmingham. He graduated with an honours degree in Sports and Business Studies from Stirling University and, after working for a sportswear company, he later returned to complete his Masters.

Speaking about his new role, Cameron said: “Charles is going to be a hard act to follow, but I’m looking forward to the challenge. It has come at a good time in my career. I have great backing here from Steven, the committee and a strong team.”

He added: “I have been working for Charles for just over seven years, after I got the chance to do my PGA training. But I have had a long-standing affiliation with the club. I have made a conscious effort to play more golf this year because it might be going on the back burner a bit as the new set-up beds-in here.

“Like Charles, the club has been good to me with regards my teaching, and I will have the flexibility to continue with that. We have a good crop of young players here, many of whom represent Scotland at different age groups. That is fantastic, but we have to continue to try and attract more youngsters to the sport through the schools and parents.”

Experienced retail specialist Iain Mackenzie is also joining the team after 18 years in a variety of roles at Gleneagles The 55-year-old’s career has included a spell in greenkeeping after an assistant managerial role at Campus Sports and managing a golf shop in Perth.

Mackenzie said: “Ken McNaught, the ex-Aston Villa footballer and European Cup winner, was in charge of the bag store and he invited me to join them. I moved on to the golf shop in 2003 and became a team leader. Gleneagles is a fantastic place. I met so many different people and major events, like the Bell’s Scottish Open, the Diageo Championships and, of course, the 2014 Ryder Cup were all very enjoyable challenges. But I was born in Blairgowrie and first became a member here at the age of 12. I was a member for 36 years so I know it well and live nearby. I also worked with Steven for a year at Gleneagles and this move is a no-brainer for me. I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Pictured top: Blairgowrie managing secretary Steven Morgan, Neil Cameron, Iain Mackenzie and club captain Peter Inglis