Birchwood Park Golf and Country Club Begins Extensive Bunker Renovation Project

Birchwood Park Golf and Country Club, a Burhill Golf and Leisure Limited (BGL) owned venue, has begun a major bunker redevelopment project.

The significant work to the course reflects BGL’s desire to continually invest in the conditioning and maintenance of its golf courses and will aim to raise standards and improve playing quality to align with the £5m investment seen in Birchwood Park’s health and leisure facilities over the last two years.

Melanie Drake, General Manager at Birchwood Park Golf and Country Club, commented: “Birchwood Park has come a long way over the last couple of years in terms of what we offer our members and visitors.

“Golf is still a huge priority for us, as is the satisfaction of our golf members. This investment into improving the course will provide our members and visitors with better playing conditions to enjoy their golf all year round.”

Work began in January 2018 on the first four bunkers to counter issues with drainage and stone contamination as part of the development, which will see a further two completed this year and more over the next 18 months.

The greenkeeping team at Birchwood Park, led by Course Manager, Mark Bell, has completed the majority of the work in-house and the redeveloped bunkers have been lined with a rubber granular-based crumb to improve drainage and prevent contamination in the future.

Commenting on the works, Bell said: “It has been a difficult winter weather-wise but I’m really happy with our progress so far, the greenside bunkers on the first, third, sixth and ninth holes are coming along very nicely.

“We expect them to be ready by the end of May, and I’m excited about continuing the work across the rest of the course.”

Birchwood Park Golf and Country Club features a testing 18-hole course and nine-hole family friendly layout set in undulating countryside just outside Wilmington in Kent. The club also offers first-rate health and leisure facilities and hosts weddings, parties and business conferences.

