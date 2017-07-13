Baroness support for major competition qualifier

Kyoeisha UK, the distributor of Baroness professional mowing equipment, supported Notts Golf Club when they hosted the final qualifier for a major tournament, held at Hollinwell on 4th July 2017.

Notts Golf Club is a heathland course, measuring 7,250 yards and set in 400 acres of free draining sandstone in a natural valley within Kirkby Forest. It is maintained to championship standard year-round and has been used for major professional and amateur events throughout the years.

Baroness, together with their recently appointed local dealer, Platts Harris, provided support machinery including two Baroness LM 2700 fairway machines, which were used exclusively for fairway mowing leading up to and during the event, and two Baroness LM 315 greens mowers assisted with final greens preparation. Platts Harris provided standby technical support, which although not utilised, provided the Hollinwell team with peace of mind.

Following the prestigious qualifying event, Course Manager Phil Stain said, “The competition was a great success and our thanks go to Baroness and Platts Harris for their support. We really appreciated their efforts and hope to be adding more Baroness kit to our fleet in the not-too-distant future. Over the last two years, Baroness have proved to us that, without question, they are a serious contender in the turf industry. In fact, in some circumstances they clearly have the edge over the competition. Ease of maintenance, cut quality and longevity are major factors to consider when we’re choosing new kit and Baroness ticks all the boxes for us.”

Jim Whitton, Business Development Manager at Baroness UK added, “I have known Phil Stain for many years and was delighted to be able to assist him with support equipment for this event. It’s good to know that Baroness mowers can easily provide the cutting quality, performance and reliability demanded by such a high-level event.”

Notts Golf Club was formed in 1887 and moved to its current location in 1900. Willie Park Jnr designed the 18-hole course and it was opened for play on 3rd November 1901. Today, it is a thriving club with over 500 members and has frequently been the venue for major amateur competitions including the English Amateur and the Brabazon Trophy.

