Bali’s Bukit Pandawa Branded ‘World’s Best Par-3 Course’

The newest golf venue in Bali is already ‘The Best Par-3 Course In The World’. That’s a distinction Bukit Pandawa Golf & Country Club now holds after last Saturday’s World Golf Awards ceremony in southeastern Spain.

The year-old layout won ‘World’s Best Par-3 Course 2017’ at the red-carpet event, an annual celebration of excellence in golf tourism.

It was the first time in World Golf Awards history that voters could select the world’s top par-3 course.

“The inclusion of such a category says volumes about the future of golf,” said JMP Golf Design Group’s Bob Moore, who conceived the 18-hole, par-54 course overlooking the Indian Ocean and accepted the award on Bukit Pandawa Golf & Country Club’s behalf. “We are embracing courses that have not historically been included in our perception of great golf experiences.

“I believe that one of golf’s strongest growth markets lies in the creation of courses that can be played in relatively short time frames while providing a non-intimidating experience for young and beginning golfers. Bukit Pandawa is an example of beautiful golf design applied to a non-traditional layout.”

The imaginative collection of 18 championship-standard one-shotters was one of four finalists for ‘World’s Best Par-3 Course 2017.’

Turtle Hill Golf Club in Bermuda, Cromwell Golf Course at Nailcote Hall in England and The Zhang Lianwei Course at Mission Hills Shenzhen in China were also in contention for the award.

“Just a tremendous accomplishment for such a young course,” said Djie Tjian An, Bukit Pandawa Golf & Country Club’s general manager. “We couldn’t be more proud of the job everyone who has ever been affiliated with the project has done. It takes dedication, passion and commitment across the board to even be in a position to receive an award.”

Opened in October 2016 on the southernmost tip of Bali, Bukit Pandawa Golf & Country Club is the flagship course of AccorHotels in Asia and the recreational centerpiece of Bukit Pandawa Resort & Golf, a 150-hectare integrated luxury resort development taking shape on a limestone clifftop overlooking the world-famous surf breaks of Bukit Peninsula.

The signature hole is the 148-yard 13th (pictured), which is framed by three bunkers and features curved stone walls in the foreground and a traditional Balinese kul-kul tower in the background.

The ‘World’s Best Par-3 Course 2017’ was determined by the results of an online survey conducted on World Golf Awards earlier this year. Votes were cast by the public as well as professionals working within the golf travel and tourism industry, including senior executives, travel buyers, tour operators, agents and media professionals.

Bukit Pandawa Golf & Country Club www.bukitpandawagolf.com

JMP Golf Design Group http://jmpgolf.com/