Atalaya Golf & Country Club shares the passion with Yamaha Golfcar

The Atalaya Golf & Country Club – one of the most distinctive golf complexes on the Costa del Sol – shares their passion for golf with Yamaha Golfcar. A brand-new fleet was presented this month with keys of the nearly 80 buggies handed over to Andrés Sánchez, the manager of Atalaya Golf.

David Fernández, representing Yamaha and John Deere for Agronimer was very enthusiastic about the deal: “The energy one gets from bringing two such high-end companies together is overwhelming! Everything at a golf course as prestigious as Atalaya Golf breathes luxury.”

“What David says is right, at our course everything should be perfect for our guests, the golf experience of the players is what it’s all about. With Yamaha we have chosen for quality with our members and greenfee players in mind. We know that not only now but also in the upcoming years all of our players will have the best experience possible.” said Andrés Sánchez.

He went on to state: “Yamaha has not only offered us fantastic buggies, but the after-sales maintenance program is of a tremendous important item and Agronimer guarantees this”.

Located close to the beach and most important hotels in Marbella, Estepona and Benahavís, the Atalaya Golf & Country Club has two 18-hole courses. For ten years it has been the southern European headquarters for the PGAs of Europe. The Old course is a classical par-72 18-hole course designed in 1968 by Bernhard von Limburger, an open walking parkland course that is well known for their rapid greens and scenic views.

The New course, created in 1990, is a true challenge for professionals while proving enjoyable for those who have already started playing the game. Like the Old Course, all details are in perfect shape and players enjoy the panoramic views.

Speaking of the deal, Joan Vilaro and Bart Lanser of Yamaha Motor Europe stated that “Although we are working more on the background when these co-operations develop, we are very happy that we could contribute and facilitate the delivery. All in all it is not a small operation to prepare the delivery of the fleet, and to see the Yamaha buggies at Atalaya makes us very proud of what we are doing.”

Atalaya Golf & Country Club https://www.atalaya-golf.com/en/

Yamaha Motor Europe https://www.yamaha-motor.eu/uk/products/golfcars/index.aspx