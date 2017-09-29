An Extraordinary Few Months at Sapey G&CC

It has been an extraordinary few months at Sapey Golf and Country Club. Following the whirlwind purchase by Wyldecrest Parks in July, a £½ million investment was announced by Chairman and CEO Alfie Best.

Today, evidence of this investment is emerging. New golf buggies have arrived and work on restoring the many ponds and water features on the course is in full swing with completion expected in October.

Alfie Best said, “One of our first tasks was to put the infrastructure in place to run the Club profitably. We have installed new IT and security systems, taken delivery of brand new golf buggies and made a start on building the three golf lodges that had previously had planning granted. Sapey is beautiful and I plan to make it the best Club in the area.”

The 27-hole course itself has undergone work to the irrigation system and is now in magnificent condition. General Manager and PGA. Professional, Chris Knowles said, “There are exciting times ahead with a new swing simulator being installed this winter and a leisure complex with swimming pool and gym planned for the end of 2018. We are looking to attract more families to Sapey and secure the Club’s future for its members and the local community.”

Featuring a superb Clubhouse overlooking the 18th green, both visitors and societies are welcome seven days a week and looked after by the culinary talents of Head Chef Sue Gwynn and her team. Sue has been with the Club for more than a quarter of a century and has a traditional approach when it comes to catering for the Club.

“I like to make as much as possible from scratch and I know that the members and visitors particularly enjoy our homemade dishes,” she says. With home comfort favourites like steak and ale pie, lasagne and chicken in tarragon sauce regularly on the menu, it’s easy to see why.

Offering a late licence until 2am, Sapey Golf and Country Club is also available to hire for private parties and weddings. A programme of social events is also planned for the autumn welcoming members and non-members alike and of course December will see the Clubhouse decorated for Christmas festivities, including for the very first time, Christmas Day Lunch.

Sapey Golf and Country Club http://www.sapeygolf.co.uk/

Wyldecrest Parks http://www.wyldecrestparks.co.uk/