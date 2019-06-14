Amendoeira prepares to host World Kids Golf Championship

Amendoeira Golf Resort is set to offer another tantalising glimpse into the future as it hosts the 11th World Kids Golf Championship.

Talented youngsters from the ages of seven to 18 will take part in several age categories (July 22-26) with the Algarve resort welcoming more than 100 competitors and their families for the prestigious event. And places are still available for late entries to go for glory with registration open until July 15.

With the award-winning Faldo and O’Connor Jnr courses – designed by the former Ryder Cup heroes – providing the challenging venue, the players will relish the chance to go up against some of Europe’s top youngsters in a fun but competitive environment, while spectators may get a first look at some of the game’s future stars as they take their formative steps.

The successful tournament welcomes an international field with participants from around 20 countries expected to be vying for the respective titles.

Aside from world-class courses and practice facilities on offer at Amendoeira, the players will get another taste of the big time in front of TV cameras, with the event set to be broadcast on Sky Sports Golf this summer.

With the top-class accommodation and the wealth of facilities on offer at the resort, it’s a chance for a fabulous holiday in its own right, but parents could also enjoy their own slice of the golfing success with a parent/child par-three contest on Amendoeira’s floodlit nine-hole course among a host of extra activities held during the five days of competition.

Sérgio Duarte, general manager at Amendoeira Golf Resort, said: “It’s always a huge privilege to welcome these talented young golfers to Amendoeira. We believe it’s the ideal resort for these youngsters to gain some important experience and also to enjoy a high-profile tournament and make some lifelong friends along the way.”

For more information or to register, visit www.amendoeiraresort.com.