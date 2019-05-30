Alcanada unveils video of newly-renovated layout

The renovation of the 18-hole course at Club de Golf Alcanada in Mallorca can now be seen following the launch of a new video.

An extensive €700,000 renovation took place over the winter to replace all 18 greens, upgrade the irrigation, renew all sand in the bunkers and various other improvements at the Spanish club. The course reopened for play on March 1.

The three-minute video explains the ambitions of the project, while it also contains high-speed footage of the works as they took place, the pivotal figures involved in the process.

Alcanada’s director of golf, Kristoff Both, said: “We can all look back on the work that was undertaken at Alcanada with a great deal of pride and now it’s fantastic to be able to show that transformation to everyone.”