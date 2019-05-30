Global Edition

Alcanada unveils video of newly-renovated layout

9.38am 30th May 2019 - Courses

The renovation of the 18-hole course at Club de Golf Alcanada in Mallorca can now be seen following the launch of a new video.

An extensive €700,000 renovation took place over the winter to replace all 18 greens, upgrade the irrigation, renew all sand in the bunkers and various other improvements at the Spanish club. The course reopened for play on March 1.

The three-minute video explains the ambitions of the project, while it also contains high-speed footage of the works as they took place, the pivotal figures involved in the process.

Alcanada’s director of golf, Kristoff Both, said: “We can all look back on the work that was undertaken at Alcanada with a great deal of pride and now it’s fantastic to be able to show that transformation to everyone.”

To see the full video, click here: Welcome to the new Club de Golf Alcanada 

       

 • 
You can see the latest news letter here.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.            

Use the tabs above to select the section(s) which you wish to search.

Enter the name of the person, place, organisation or topic for which you are searching. Use as many words as required - there is no need to enclose them in quotation marks. Prefixing a search term with a hyphen/minus-sign will exclude results matching that term.

For example 'artificial -turf' will return results containing 'artificial' but not 'turf'.

In each month and year listed below every article that has ever appeared in golfbusinessnews is reproduced in reverse date order.