Adlington Golf Centre turns to DLF Seeds for reliable results

Cheshire’s Adlington Golf Centre has recently undergone major construction works to create a brand new 9-hole par 3 course. With a new bypass rendering the old site non-viable it was back to the drawing board for owner & managing director David Moss. One thing that hasn’t changed however is the choice of Johnsons Sports Seed mixtures, from DLF, which are delivering strong coverage as they prepare to open the course to the public.

Open to players of all ages and abilities, Adlington Golf Centre comprises of a 40-bay driving range, 9-hole pitch and putt and a 9-hole par 3 course, a site totalling 125 acres that is seeded wall-to-wall with mixtures from DLF.

“When we built the previous Par 3 course in 2003, we used seed from DLF and that’s where my working relationship with John Hughes really began” explains David. “With the new course constructed as a like-for-like replacement, John and I decided to stick with the same mixtures we had used previously in order to minimise the changes in both playability and appearance.”

MJ Abbott Ltd commenced the major works in May 2018 and by October, it was ready for seeding – with Johnsons Sports Seed, J Rye Fairway and J Green mixtures.

“While these are the same mixtures as we’ve used before, we now benefit from the improved cultivars thanks to the DLF breeding programme. J Green has always given us fast, true greens while the Rye Fairway mixture has proven to be very hard-wearing on the high-traffic areas. Both have continuously delivered strong colour for fantastic presentation. We are delighted with how the ‘grow-in’ phase has progressed, with reps, suppliers and Martin Hawtree, the course architect, alike all commenting on the impressive coverage and appearance.

“We have also incorporated some DLF Wildflower mixtures into the outlying habitat areas to add colour, diversity and interest. Here, John recommended a bespoke mixture of Species Rich Grassland plus Wildflower.”

David concludes, “With years of consistent results under our belts across the two courses and driving range, there was no question that we would turn to DLF to deliver the reliable results we needed on this project. The seed coming through strong, once again, means we’re on track for opening the new course this August.”

Steve Briggs, Contracts Director at MJ Abbott Ltd, added, “It was a pleasure to revisit Adlington Golf Centre and work for David again. We have remained in touch since we built the original 9 Hole par 3 course in 2004. The new by-pass unfortunately isolates three of the existing 9 Holes.

“The site has additional land available to the south of the driving range and with Martin Hawtree’s design David has a lovely new 9 Hole layout on a markedly better piece of land with natural ponds and mature trees. Adlington is a fantastic facility and very well maintained. It’s a perfect environment for teaching and developing the game for newcomers to the sport of those looking to hone their skills.”

Adlington Golf Centre https://adlingtongolfcentre.co.uk/

MJ Abbott www.mjabbott.co.uk

DLF www.dlf.co.uk