Adare Manor restoration honoured at Golf Inc Awards

The quality and conditioning of the championship golf course at Adare Manor in Ireland has received further recognition, following its winning of ‘Renovation of the Year’ at the 2019 Golf Inc Awards.

Since reopening in April last year, the new-look layout at the Limerick-based resort has received numerous international accolades, all of which have praised Tom Fazio’s redesign and the quality of the playing surfaces.

Golf Inc has added to the accolades, praising Adare Manor’s focus on infrastructure and ensuring the fundamental elements were in place to allow the renovations to last for many years to come. It also recognised the investment in high-tech drainage, grass species, and the Sub Air technology under each of the 18 greens.

Discussing their decision to name Adare Manor ‘Renovation of the Year’, the judges at Golf Inc commented: “No expense was spared. Spectacular setting that is augmented by the golf course aesthetic. Looks beautiful and playable. Infrastructure and agronomic upgrades will prove valuable.”

Colm Hannon, Adare Manor’s chief executive, said: “It’s an honour to be recognised by another top US golf publication. We are delighted that Tom Fazio’s design, and our team’s hard work to maintain extremely high standards of conditioning and presentation, continue to be recognised globally.”

Some of the best players in the world, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Phil Mickeslon, Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Henrik Stenson and Paul Casey will have the opportunity to experience the course for themselves next year, when Adare Manor hosts the JP McManus Pro-Am from July 6-7, 2020. Hollywood stars Mark Wahlberg, Hugh Grant and Jamie Dornan are among the list of confirmed amateurs who will also be attending the showpiece event.