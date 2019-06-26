Abu Dhabi Golf Club and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club Up The Ante

Abu Dhabi Golf Club and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, managed by the world’s leading golf management company, Troon, have once again separated themselves from the competition with a significant upgrade to their fleet of golf cars.

Golf in Abu Dhabi is renowned for its attention to detail, whether it be in course conditioning, standard of hotels or luxury amenities and this upgrade is no exception. Abu Dhabi Golf Club and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club have set a new standard for clubs in the Middle East with the latest Club Car Model, Tempo, being added to their repertoire from the local distributor Hydroturf.

Club Car, Official Supplier of The European Tour and a brand of Ingersoll Rand, delivered a new fleet of 180 cars across the two facilities, providing the most comfortable round possible for golfers with upgraded seats, the integrated cool box, ball washer, USB ports, and Visage, Club Car’s market-leading connectivity solution.

10 Club Car utility vehicles were also purchased, including: two Club Car Café Express Vehicles for superior on course food and beverage and a range of 4 to 8-seater vehicles to give guests a top rate service when dropping them off at their Saadiyat Island hotels after rounds of golf.

With fifty 5* hotels found in the capital, including the 5* The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa which sits on Abu Dhabi Golf Course itself, golfers can expect to indulge themselves on and off the course with the best amenities that any golfing destination can offer them.

Francisco De Lancastre, Group Director of Golf at Abu Dhabi Golf Club and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club commented: “Abu Dhabi is a five-star destination and our choice to upgrade our cart fleets at both Abu Dhabi Golf Club and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club to the new Club Car Tempo reflects this. We value our long-standing relationship with Club Car and Hydroturf as the quality products and maintenance support they collectively provide assists us in delivering the highest possible and consistent service standards to our members and guests.”

To add to the upgrades that the clubs have made to their offering, the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi is now open to tourists, offering the world a first of its kind insight into Arab governance, craftsmanship and culture.

Abu Dhabi Golf Club http://www.adgolfclub.com

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club http://www.sbgolfclub.ae

Club Car www.clubcar.com

Pictured top: Abu Dhabi Golf Club have chosen a new Club Car fleet to continue their first-class service to golfers