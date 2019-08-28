YUMAX Golf Appoints National Sales Manager

YUMAX Golf, one of the UK’s leading golf distribution companies, has announced the appointment of Gordon Browne, as National Sales Manager across its growing portfolio of brands.

Browne, an experienced industry professional, has a wealth of experience in the sales arena having formerly worked with a number of companies in the golf industry, latterly as UK Field Sales Manager with FootJoy UK.

Said Browne “YUMAX Golf is experiencing an upward growth curve adding new brands to already well-established giants like Skechers Go Golf shoes and the world beating Bushnell Golf products.

“This is an exciting time to join the company and a great opportunity to be a part of a team that has already achieved incredible success both in the UK and in Europe.”

“Gordon is a great appointment to the team,” commented YUMAX Golf’s Director, Roger Wolfe. “He’s well known within the industry and comes to us with a wealth of experience in running and developing sales teams.

“As YUMAX Golf continues to grow having Gordon on board will make sure we are in a position to take advantage of the opportunities that are opening up to us as we bring new brands into the company.”

Leading outdoor water bottle brand CAMELBAK and Horizon Socks have been added to Bushnell Golf and Skechers Go Golf shoes in 2019. Golf Pro’s wanting to know more about any of these brands should contact their existing sale agent.

