Wilson Staff players geared up for The Open

Former Open Champions Padraig Harrington and Paul Lawrie lead the list of Wilson Staff players competing at the 146th staging of golf’s oldest Major at Royal Birkdale next week, all using the brand’s signature FG Tour V6 irons.

Harrington, who won the Claret Jug the last time The Open was played at the venue in 2008, returns to the Southport coast with good memories having hit one of the most memorable shots in Open history on his way to victory.

In howling conditions during the final round, a 5-wood from 249-yards on the 17th hole finished three feet away. A tap in eagle followed birdies on the 13th and 15th to record a final round 69 to retain the title he won at Carnoustie a year before.

The popular Irishman, who has played Wilson Staff clubs since 1998 in one of golf’s longest partnerships, also plays a FG Tour V4 Utility 4-iron, FG Tour PMP wedges and the Infinite South Side putter.

Scotsman Lawrie re-joined the brand shortly before last year’s Open Championship, having won at Carnoustie with Wilson Staff irons back in 1999. The Ryder-Cup star came from ten shots back with a magnificent final round of 67 and won his first Major in the four hole play-off.

Making his 25th Open appearance after debuting back in 1992, Lawrie has eight European Tour wins to his name. He has hosted his own European Tour event each year since 2015, the Paul Lawrie Match Play.

Local boy Paul Waring can expect a warm reception from the home crowd during his second appearance in a Major championship – the first being at Royal Birkdale nine years ago.

After a couple of frustrating years through injury, the Bromborough native has enjoyed a successful 2017 with four top-10 finishes on the European Tour, including a tied second at the Trophee Hassan II in Morocco.

Completing the list of Wilson Staff player’s teeing it up on the north-west links is two-time PGA Tour winner Brendan Steele.

A victory in the opening event of the 2017 PGA Tour FedEx Cup season at the Safeway Open in California has been followed by five top-20 finishes, including a tied-13th at the US Open at Erin Hills and a sixth place at The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

“Wilson Staff is fortunate to have Padraig returning to the scene of his last Open victory, Paul as another former champion making a milestone appearance and both Paul from just down the road and Brendan from the States enjoying a good season so far, to make it a really exciting week for the brand,” said Global Commercial Director, Doug Wright.

“The FG Tour V6 irons have been a revelation this season – from our Tour staff through to accomplished amateur golfers. It’s going to be great to see these irons play a part in what is the biggest stage in world golf,” he added.

The FG Tour V6 irons are designed for the golfer who values ultimate feel, precision shot-shaping and feedback. Made from 8620 carbon steel, the irons feature split tungsten weighting through the set offering improved sole camber and bounce for added distance, versatility and optimal ball flight.

