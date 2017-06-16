Whittlebury Park engage 59club to develop their ‘Winning Formula’

Members and guests who frequent Whittlebury Park are met with the perfect combination of world-class golf facilities teamed with a very personal approach to service. Not one to sit on their laurels, the club are now eager to maximize their unique advantage and took the decision to employ 59club – Europe’s leading customer service benchmarking and training provider, to assist them to develop this winning formula.

As part of the service, 59club will deliver a series of mystery shopper audits which measures the clubs ability to manage a membership enquiry call. The audit also assess the staff’s ability to influence a buying decision during a membership show-round appointment, and also tests their sales ‘follow up’ procedures thereafter.

59club director Mark Reed said: “Whittlebury Park is renowned for having great staff who are dedicated to delivering the very best service. As we develop their customer engagement tactics further and they harness 59club sales principals, the club will undoubtedly see a significant increase in new member conversion rates and a heightened level of contentment within their existing membership base.

Member sales are all about creating a strong rapport with a prospective member. The 59clubs sales process takes you through a journey that gleans an understanding of a golfer’s history, habits, ability and their membership expectations. This empowers staff to tailor their promotion of the club’s facilities and member services to exceed their prospects expectations and ultimately inspires them to ‘want’ to join.

Golfers rarely offer this information up on a plate, they are more concerned with how much membership is going to cost and if that represents value for money. That’s where we come in, we supply the club with a sales procedure, a training aid and an accountable management tool to measure performance thereafter.

Steve Keites, Golf Business Development Manager at Whittlebury Park said: “Our focus is very much fixed on developing our approach when engaging with potential members. We will use 59club’s benchmarking services to measure and perfect the way we attract and sell memberships.

The survey tools built into my59 will be used to gauge both new and existing member’s opinions. With this new-found knowledge we will gain an understanding of how members truly view ‘club life’, allowing us to take appropriate steps to build a better membership experience for all concerned.

We will also scrutinize our visitor journey as part of our work with 59club, we appreciate that if we can perfect the way we engage with our guests both on and off the course, then we can entice these individuals to consider joining the club. If they are not in a position to join, they are certain to return and refer us to their network.

59club’s service principals fit perfectly into our ethos. We look forward to exploring the many other training and management tools within the my59 software, to perfect our sales and service etiquette for everyone’s enjoyment”.

59club www.59club.com

Whittlebury Park http://whittlebury.com/

Tags: 59Club, Mark Reed, Steve Keites, Whittlebury Park