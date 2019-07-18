Global Edition

Ufford Park wins environmental award

11.13am 18th July 2019 - Corporate - This story was updated on Thursday, July 18th, 2019

Ufford Park Hotel, Golf and Spa in Suffolk has been awarded ‘Greenest Business’ at the Creating the Greenest County Awards 2019.

Tarnia Robertson, the Woodbridge-based resort’s managing director, was presented with the award during a ceremony held at the Concert Hall in Snape Maltings on July 17.

She said: “I have always done my best to make sure that, as a business, we are as green as possible, so it’s great to receive this award. As a hotel, there are a variety of ways we can help the environment, from reducing energy consumption by installing energy efficient products, to minimising our carbon footprint by using local produce in our restaurant.  We are continuously looking at ways to protect wildlife, engage with the local community, boost recycling and reduce waste.”

Ufford Park has recently undergone and extensive refurbishment programme, which has included ecological renovations to make the hotel sustainable and maintainable. It has also installed solar panels to help achieve the goal of reducing energy consumption by 5% per year.

