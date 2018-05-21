Two Golf Resorts to be rebranded as Doubletree by Hilton

Two of QHotels’ nine four-star golf resorts are to see their hotels rebranded as DoubleTree by Hilton, as part a franchise agreement between the group’s owner Aprirose and Hilton.

The hotels will continue to be managed by RBH – formerly Redefine BDL Hotels – and will henceforth be known as DoubleTree by Hilton Forest Pines Hotel & Golf Resort, in north Lincolnshire, and DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Westerwood Hotel & Golf Resort.

Three further QHotels properties are included in the deal.

Helder Pereira, the chief executive of RBH, said: “We are looking forward to building our already strong working relationship with Hilton, by welcoming five more DoubleTree by Hilton properties to our growing portfolio, in addition to DoubleTree by Hilton Edinburgh City Centre.

“The five hotels in question are fine examples of upscale, full-service properties, and we look forward to offering our expertise in operating each one to give our guests the best possible experience under a globally-recognised brand.”

Manish Gudka, Aprirose’s chief executive, said: “Having recently acquired Hampton by Hilton London Docklands and Hilton Reading, we’re looking forward to growing our Hilton portfolio by converting five hotels under DoubleTree by Hilton.

“DoubleTree by Hilton represents a mark of quality for discerning travellers, and we are looking forward to working in partnership with Hilton, and exploring future development opportunities in the UK market.”

DoubleTree by Hilton Forest Pines Hotel & Golf Resort is set in 190 acres of woodland close to the Lincolnshire/Yorkshire border and includes an award-winning 27-hole golf course. The 188-room hotel incorporates significant meeting space and an upmarket spa and health club.

DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Westerwood Hotel & Golf Resort is an established rural resort with an 18-hole golf course, and meeting space for up to 400 delegates. The 148-room hotel includes a spa, health club and two restaurants.

As the largest golf resort operator in the UK, RBH manages nine championship and tournament golf courses across the UK, hosting events from the European Tour, European Seniors Tour, Ladies European Tour and the PGA.

DoubleTree by Hilton Forest Pines Hotel & Golf Resort – Yorkshire and Humberside

DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Westerwood Hotel & Golf Resort – Near Glasgow

RBH www.rbhmanagement.com