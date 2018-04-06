True Spec Golf Opens Fitting Facility in shipping container

Custom club fitting leader True Spec Golf has opened a state-of-the-art shipping container fitting facility at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa’s Golf Performance Institute in Carlsbad, Calif. Located just north of San Diego, within the iconic world-class resort, this is their first shipping container fitting studio stocked with a full studio fitting matrix, blueprint station, loft and lie machine, and Trackman.

“We are thrilled to partner with Omni La Costa to open True Spec,” says Tim Briand, Director of Fitting and Sales at True Spec Golf. “It’s an amazing learning environment for golfers in one of the world’s best golf settings. With two championship courses on site, it was an easy decision to bring True Spec to La Costa.”

According to Dustin Irwin, Director of Golf at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, the partnership is a natural: “We are excited to help launch the first California location with True Spec Golf at Omni La Costa’s Golf Performance Institute. True Spec Golf is the perfect complement to our innovative game improvement opportunities for our members, guests and local residents, with a fitting and build experience executed at the highest industry standards.”

True Spec Golf is the worldwide leader in custom fitting, with 15 studios located on three continents, spanning six countries and servicing golfers of all abilities.

True Spec Golf is a ‘brand-agnostic fitter’ which stocks more than 30,000 combinations of premium clubheads and shafts from all major equipment manufacturers.

True Spec Golf www.truespecgolf.com

Omni La Costa Resort & Spa www.omnilacosta.com