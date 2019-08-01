Troon Appointed To Manage Yas Links

Troon, the market leader in upscale golf course management, development and marketing, has announced its International Division’s latest partnership with Yas Links, in Abu Dhabi.

The clubs’ 18-hole championship course is recognised as one of the top 50 golf courses in the world and is an impressive addition to Troon’s current portfolio in the Middle East.

Up until now, Troon’s work in Abu Dhabi has been focused on Abu Dhabi Golf Club and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, two of the most prestigious courses in the region. These clubs were acquired in 2018 by Aldar Properties, which owns Yas Links.

“Having seen the work that Troon have done with Abu Dhabi Golf Club and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club over the years, we have been very impressed with their expertise in agronomy and general golf operations, which has developed these clubs into worldwide icons that feature on the Ladies’ and Men’s European Tours,” commented Jassem Saleh Busaibe, CEO of Aldar Investments. “It was logical for us to move Yas Links under the same management umbrella as these other two world-class Abu Dhabi clubs, forming the best trio of golf courses anywhere in the Middle East region. We look forward to growing our relationship with Troon International and seeing positive results.”

Yas Links, which opened in 2010, is ranked 44th in Golf Digest’s Top 100. The par 72 18-hole championship course, designed by Kyle Phillips, is one of the few links-style courses in the region and also boasts a nine-hole academy course, floodlit practice facilities and a clubhouse.

Mark Chapleski, President of Troon International, said: “Yas Links is an exciting signing for us. As a flagship venue in the Middle East, we are delighted to be managing the property going forward and to promoting Abu Dhabi as a must visit destination for any golf enthusiast. Our Troon associates around the globe have proven time and time again that they can produce results through their expertise in golf club management, and we are very optimistic about the future of these three facilities under one ownership group. Our primary goal is to make sure that they are running to their maximum efficiency, with superior service standards.”