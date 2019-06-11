Toptracer tees up 50th range installation

Forthview Golf Range in Scotland has become the 50th facility in the UK to have had Toptracer Range technology installed.

Toptracer Range offers a combination of new ball-flight tracking technology and fun to transform driving ranges into the ultimate entertainment destination for golfers of all abilities. Using cameras mounted around the facility, shots are tracked and displayed on a 21-inch monitor at each hitting bay. The monitor displays an array of data for each shot – including distance, speed, launch angle, shape and more. Players can also compete in long-drive and nearest-the-pin competitions, as well as tee up on a selection on simulations of many of the world’s top golf courses.

Commenting on the completion of the installation at Forthview Golf Range in Falkirk, Toptracer’s European General Manager, Paul Williams, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have reached our landmark 50th installation in the UK, which highlights just how popular our product has become for golfers of all ages and standards.

“The momentum is definitely showing no signs of slowing down, as more and more people experience the difference that our technology can make to their local driving range. We can’t wait to see more facilities across the country using Toptracer Range technology in the near future.”

The first installation of Toptracer Range (then, Protracer) took place at New Malden World of Golf in 2012. A series of test sites followed when TopGolf purchased Protracer, after which the company officially began to roll out its new Toptracer Range technology to facilities globally. Since January 2018, 43 more golf facilities in the UK have installed Toptracer Range.

Toptracer Range has already been introduced at more than 80 leading venues across Europe, including Le Golf National, PGA Catalunya and Wentworth Club.