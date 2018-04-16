Topgolf partners with the BMW PGA Championship

BEEF is back! Once again, the ever-popular European Tour player, Andrew ‘BEEF’ Johnston, will be the face of Topgolf Shootout in association with the BMW PGA Championship

Topgolf will once again partner with the BMW PGA Championship to present Topgolf Shootout. Shootout, the competitive golfing contest, in association with the BMW PGA Championship, invites players to tee-off against one another in their efforts to earn maximum points for weekly prizes playing Topgolf’s unique game.

BEEF is back! Once again, the ever-popular European Tour player, Andrew ‘BEEF’ Johnston, will be the face of Topgolf Shootout in association with the BMW PGA Championship. This year however, guests will have the opportunity to win tickets to the Championship and play alongside ’BEEF’ in a brand new ‘Ultimate Drive’ competition in association with the BMW PGA Championship.

Topgolf Shootout runs every Monday and Thursday, 6 – 9pm, across all Topgolf UK venues, with the ‘Ultimate Drive’ set to run in tandem for four weeks leading up to the BMW PGA Championships – starting today (Monday 16th April).

The 2016 Open de Espana winner, and Topgolf enthusiast, will be heading to Topgolf Watford on Monday 14th May to put his skills to the test alongside the winners of the ‘Ultimate Drive’ from each venue who will compete to win a VIP upgrade and be crowned the ‘Ultimate Driver’. ‘BEEF’ will then participate in a Live Q&A that will also be available on Topgolf’s social platforms.

The following week, ‘BEEF’ will be heading to Wentworth Club, Surrey, where he’ll be taking on the likes of Rory McIlroy and last year’s winner, Alex Noren, at the prestigious BMW PGA Championship (23rd – 27th May).

For further information about the 2018 BMW PGA Championship, or to book tickets, visit: https://www.bmwpgachampionship.com

Winners of the ‘Ultimate Drive’ from each venue will be awarded a pair of tickets to the BMW PGA Championship, before competing in the final to upgrade their tickets to VIP hospitality tickets.

The top three scorers in Topgolf Shootout, every Monday and Thursday, will win Topgolf Credit.

For more details on prizes, please visit: https://topgolf.com/uk/golf/shootout