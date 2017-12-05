Topgolf Global Expansion Continuing with Dubai Location

Following its Australia, Canada and Mexico expansion announcements, Dallas-based Topgolf® has revealed its new partnership with Dubai Golf to open a venue in the United Arab Emirates. The partnership signifies Topgolf’s first location in the Middle East.

“Topgolf is an experience that can be universally enjoyed, and our global expansion is just getting started,” said Topgolf Entertainment Group Co-Chairman and CEO Erik Anderson. “No matter one’s country of origin, gender or background, there is never a shortage of demand for a fun social activity complemented by great food, drinks and music. Topgolf is a place for everyone.”

Scheduled to open in 2019, the Topgolf Dubai venue will be located in the heart of New Dubai at Emirates Golf Club. The Club is the home of the annual Omega Dubai Desert Classic, one of the flagship events on the European Tour, in addition to the Omega Dubai Ladies Classic, the season-ending Ladies European Tour event. The three-level venue will be 60,000 square feet and situated on approximately 12 acres of land.

Through the premium experience of play, food and music, Topgolf inspires people of all ages and skill levels – even non-golfers – to come together for playful competition. Guests can enjoy point-scoring golf games using microchipped balls that instantly score themselves, showing players the accuracy and distance of their shots on a TV screen in their hitting bay. Topgolf venues feature a chef-driven menu, top-shelf drinks, big screen TVs and music in climate-controlled hitting bays for all-seasons comfort. Year-round programming includes events for kids and families, social leagues, groups, golf tournaments and instruction.

Topgolf Dubai will closely resemble the Topgolf venues in the United States, with a stunning rooftop terrace offering spectacular views over the marina and city skyline. Dubai Golf, a leisure subsidiary of wasl Asset Management Group, will manage the venue on a day-to-day basis working closely with Topgolf to ensure the culture, fun and excellent hospitality that are authentic to Topgolf are brought to the city.

“Since opening in 1988, Emirates Golf Club has remained at the forefront of golf development within the Middle East,” said wasl Asset Management Chief Hospitality & Leisure Officer Mustafa Al Hashimi. “Throughout the past 30 years, we have continuously focused on innovation and investment in our facilities to ensure that we remain the leading golf destination in the region, and we are delighted to be bringing the Topgolf experience to the Club.”

Dubai Golf CEO Christopher May added, “We are focused on expanding the reach of golf within the region, and Topgolf will bring an exciting and unique new way of enjoying the game to the residents and visitors of Dubai. We are looking forward to the opening of what will be a very exciting addition to Dubai Golf.”

Emirates Golf Club http://www.dubaigolf.com/emirates-golf-club.aspx

Topgolf www.topgolf.com