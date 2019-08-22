Titleist Strengthens Position as best-selling ball brand

Titleist has enjoyed a record-breaking first half of 2019, with the most recent Golf Datatech market share figures showing significant year-on-year growth for the company’s golf ball business both off and on course.

The brand’s market share value in the golf ball category has grown by over 5% year on year across the total market, with equal gains in both green grass retailers and off course outlets. This has been driven by its performance within the premium sector (Pro V1, Pro V1x and AVX).

This performance has seen Titleist’s value share of the golf ball market rise to its highest level since 2007, with more than half of all golf balls purchased in the UK (51.7%) bearing the Titleist script.

Titleist’s ‘premium’ brands are at their highest value share for over 13 years, accounting for 37.4% of the total golf ball market. Within the ‘performance’ category, Titleist’s market share also continues to grow, contributing to 14.3% of the market for the Tour Soft, DT TruSoft and Velocity golf ball models.

The total Titleist brand is now three times the size of its nearest competitor, with its premium category itself being twice the market share of the whole of its nearest competitor.

Following the brand’s outstanding half-year performance, Jan Diprose, Titleist Golf Ball Manager, said: “The latest figures presented by Golf Datatech are proof of the unwavering and growing faith placed in Titleist golf balls by dedicated golfers throughout the UK & Ireland. Whether it be with Pro V1 in our premium category, or Tour Soft in our performance range, Titleist remains the golf ball of choice at all levels of the game.

“Through the loyalty shown to the Titleist brand shown by golfers, coupled with our commitment to supporting our retail partners with outstanding retail solutions, cutting-edge consumer marketing and effective price positioning, we are confident these share values are a sign of even more positive things to come for the brand.”

Running parallel to the brand’s success in the market, tour players using Titleist balls have been achieving success of their own on the major tours around the world. In the first six months of 2019, Titleist balls were put into play 17,555 times on tour, more than eight times that of the nearest competitor. This has contributed to 123 victories for Titleist ball users, including wins at the PGA Championship and US Open in the men’s game, the ANA Inspiration, US Women’s Open, the Evian Championship, and Women’s British Open, in addition to securing four of the five Major championships in the senior calendar this season.