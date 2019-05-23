Titleist maintains major-winning performance at PGA Championship

Titleist continued its winning run in the majors at the PGA Championship, with Brooks Koepka successfully defending his title at Bethpage Black. The win marked the eighth victory for a Titleist Pro V1 ball in the last nine Majors.

Koepka became the first player to win wire-to-wire since 1983, and is the first player to hold back-to-back titles in two Majors at the same time, having won a second straight US Open last summer at Shinnecock Hills. He has used Pro V1x for all four of his Major triumphs.

Koepka also had three Titleist Vokey Design wedges in play, and a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 SLT T10 putter, for his win at Bethpage.

Titleist was the most used ball at the PGA Championship, with 63% of the 156-man field playing with either a Pro V1 or Pro V1x – over four times its nearest competitor with 21 (14%). This count was more than all other brands combined, and sees Titleist reach a worldwide ball count of 10,558 (74%) – over eight times its nearest competitor with 1,297 (9%).

Titleist also dominated many other equipment categories at the PGA Championship, leading the count for hybrids (37%), irons (22%) and wedges (43%). Additionally, the TS3 was the number one driver model, with 24 in play.

On the European Tour, TS3 has been the top driver model at every event in 2019, bar three. And on the PGA Tour this season, Titleist has achieved a clean sweep of every major equipment category count in seven events, a feat that has never been achieved by another brand.