Thomas Lyte and PGAs of Europe Establish Supplier Partnership

Thomas Lyte have agreed a supplier partnership agreement with the PGAs of Europe to expand their support of golf, PGA Professionals and Professional Golfers Associations.

Thomas Lyte are world-renowned for their bespoke gold and silverware, leather accessories and corporate gifting, but in particular for having designed, crafted and restored many of the world’s most iconic trophies in sport.

The Association will work together with the team at Thomas Lyte to introduce their corporate gifting service, as well as their expertise in creating stunning trophies and awards, to the network of 35 Member Country PGAs and the 21,000 PGA Professionals within the PGAs of Europe.

The PGAs of Europe will continue to access Thomas Lyte products including the Association’s annual awards that are given to individuals and organisations at the Annual Congress Gala Awards Dinner.

As Official Suppliers, Thomas Lyte will extend a discount off their products online to PGAs and their Member Professionals.

“We are delighted that Thomas Lyte have become an official supplier to the Association,” said PGAs of Europe Chief Executive, Ian Randell. “We have enjoyed an unofficial relationship for a number of years but now the formalisation of the partnership means that we can work closely with each other for mutual benefit of both our businesses.”

Tim Munton, Commercial Director of Thomas Lyte, said “We greatly value the relationship we have had for many years with the PGAs of Europe and it is great to formalise it by becoming Official Suppliers. We very much look forward to working more closely with the PGAs and their members, providing them with a range of options for their trophies, awards and gifts.”

Royal Warrant holders as Goldsmiths and Silversmiths to Her Majesty The Queen, the expert trophy silversmiths are renowned for crafting many of the world’s most iconic sporting trophies, including; football’s Emirates FA Cup, the men’s and women’s Rugby Union Natwest 6 Nations trophies, and sailing’s Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoff trophy.

Their golf credentials include making the European Senior Masters trophy recently won by Stephen Dodd, The Harry Vardon Trophy awarded to the leading European Tour golfer each year, and the European Tour Player’s Player Award.

Thomas Lyte www.ThomasLyte.com

PGAs of Europe www.pgae.com