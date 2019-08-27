The PGA installs state-of-the-art Foresight Sports simulator

The PGA has reinforced its status as a leader in golf education and coaching after transforming its teaching space with the installation of a state-of-the-art golf simulator at its National Training Academy based at The Belfry.

Designed, built and installed by Foresight Sports Europe, the brand-new simulator will be used to enhance education for Members across The PGA Training and CPD Programmes.

The bespoke simulator is powered by the GCQuad, the world’s first quadrascopic launch monitor, and Foresight’s FSX 2018 software, to provide real-time ball and club data. Coupled with a Swing Catalyst pressure plate and camera system, the technology will be used to deliver unrivalled education on coaching, fitting and golf technology to thousands of existing and trainee golf professionals each year.

The newly upgraded facility will be in full use for the start of the new PGA academic year in October.

David Colclough, Head of Coaching & Sports Science at The PGA, commented: “The new golf studio here at the PGA National Training Academy is the epitome of ‘Excellence’.

“As you walk through the door, you cannot fail to be impressed with the look and feel of the space, but the real excitement comes from seeing and experiencing it in action. The opportunities this state-of-the-art studio provides will enable us to offer our PGA Assistants in-training, and qualified PGA Professionals, a learning experience of the highest standard.”

The installation of the simulator coincides with the announcement that Foresight Sports Europe are now an official Supporter of PGA Education. This will see Foresight Sports technology become an integral part of the PGA Education Programme.

Edward Doling, Director of Foresight Sports Europe, added: “Foresight Sports has been working at the cutting-edge of technology since 2010, developing the most accurate, reliable and versatile launch monitors on the market.

“Our data is trusted by thousands of coaches, fitters and golf professionals worldwide and we are delighted that The PGA chose to invest in Foresight Sports technology for their Centre of Excellence. We are excited to have the opportunity to work with them to contribute to the future of PGA Professionals in Great Britain and Ireland.”

For more information about Foresight Sports’ simulators and launch monitors visit: www.foresightsports.eu call 01483 551 441 or email info@foresightsports.eu

