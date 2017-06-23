The Open Enters Exciting New Partnership with Hugo Boss

World-renowned luxury fashion house HUGO BOSS will become the Official Outfitter of The Open through a new partnership with golf’s original Championship.

The R&A has agreed a five-year partnership with BOSS that will see a new specially-designed apparel range, ‘The Open Collection by BOSS’, go on sale this week in the build-up to The 146th Open which will be played at Royal Birkdale from 16 to 23 July.

The special capsule collection of athleisurewear pieces featuring an embroidered official Open logo is now available online at TheOpen.com/shopand will be on sale at the Championship, online at hugoboss.com and in a selection of BOSS Stores across the UK.

To celebrate the new partnership, the first 25 customers who spend more than £150 on items from the new collection will receive an 18th pin flag signed by Champion Golfer of the Year and BOSS golfer Henrik Stenson following his stunning victory at Royal Troon last year.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “HUGO BOSS is a global brand with a reputation for excellence in sport and golf in particular. We are delighted to welcome them as an Official Supplier of The Open and are thrilled to be launching ‘The Open Collection by BOSS’ this week. This is a long-term partnership which will enable us to provide a truly world class apparel offering to fans of The Open around the world.”

Mark Langer, Chairman of the Managing Board and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said, “HUGO BOSS is proud to be partnering with The Open, reinforcing our dedication to the world of golf as part of our global sports sponsorship programme.”

Under the agreement, BOSS will outfit all officials and staff members at The Open, as well as having a pop-up shop in the official merchandise pavilion where BOSS Green, the brand’s premium golf performance wear collection, will be sold.

BOSS has enjoyed a longstanding presence in the golfing world – launching its golf sponsorship programme back in 1985 – and today is associated with ten of the world’s top international golf stars, three of whom are confirmed to play in The Open at Royal Birkdale, including Stenson.

The BOSS Green collection combines technical fabrics and innovative details and is worn by all of the BOSS professional golfers.

BOSS’s partnership with The Open is the latest in a long line of key sponsorship partnerships in golf, football, motorsports and sailing. The BOSS brand is synonymous with success, and the core values of combining passion and performance with talent and technique.

The Open was first played in 1860 and is renowned as one of the world’s great sporting events with the best players in the game competing each year for the famous Claret Jug trophy.

The Open Collection by BOSS’ visit www.TheOpen.com/shop

