Tallis Amos Group takes on BS Mowers

Agriculture and turf dealership Tallis Amos Group Limited (TAG) has acquired the trade and assets of Bristol based professional turf dealer BS Mowers Limited, as part of John Deere’s ‘Dealer of Tomorrow’ strategy.

BS Mowers is largely known for its expertise in the fine turf machinery industry throughout Avon, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and North Somerset. To provide continuity of sales and service to customers in the area, all the BS Mowers staff led by branch managing director Bob Culverhouse have been retained and the dealership will continue to operate as a turf only outlet under the TAG banner from January 2018. The business’ existing trading area will remain largely unchanged as a result of the merger.

“I am delighted that the Tallis Amos Group has agreed to acquire our company and bring its combination of experience and expertise to this part of south-west England,” says Bob Culverhouse. “It will allow us to grow the business and continue delivering the best possible parts and service support to existing and new customers, across a wider range of products from John Deere and other leading brands.”

The Tallis Amos Group is owned by the Tallis and Amos families, with managing director Ben Tallis, who is based at TAG’s Evesham head office, and sales director Simon Amos, based in Leominster, running the company as partners. With this latest acquisition, the group now manages five outlets in Evesham, Leominster, Bibury, Narberth and Bristol.

TAG was identified as one of London Stock Exchange’s 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain in 2015. This annual report is a celebration of the UK’s fastest-growing and most dynamic small and medium-sized businesses.

“As a strong family run business, we firmly believe the Tallis Amos Group is the right long-term partner for customers across its newly expanded sales area,” says John Deere Limited division sales manager Joedy Ibbotson. “The dealership has a long history with Deere, a great deal of experience and a reputation among its customers for consistently delivering the highest levels of after-sales support.”

John Deere Limited www.JohnDeere.co.uk

Tallis Amos Group www.tallisamosgroup.co.uk