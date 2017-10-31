Suståne Natural Fertilizer is growing around the world (naturally)

Suståne Natural Fertilizer, Inc., the world’s leading manufacturer-exporter of organic and natural base slow-release nitrogen fertilizers recently held its annual global sales meeting. The conference brought together executive management, research, and development, customer support, marketing as well as the sales team from around the world to the corporate headquarters in Cannon Falls, Minnesota.

Team members took part in comprehensive facility tours, a review of recent manufacturing process updates, detailed product training, previewed new products and conducted strategy sessions.

With the predicted doubling of the world’s natural and organic fertilizer market by 2025, Suståne President and CEO Craig Holden sees an opportunity to grow the business in the marketplace. Holden went on to say, “Our global reputation and marketplace penetration accords us competitive advantages. We look to expand Suståne’s presence and customer service with new hires in the U.S., Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.”

Russell Riley based in Dorset, United Kingdom is Suståne’s new Regional Manager for Europe and The Middle East. Russell comes with decades of industry experience as a golf course manager and has qualifications from Sparsholt College in Winchester and continued studies at the Sports Turf Research Institute. Russell has over 25 years’ experience as a golf course greenkeeper and five years’ experience in Technical Sales with Countrywide Turf and Amenity in the U.K. providing a solid foundation in agronomy and customer service. Like Henry in Asia, Russell also has several years’ practical direct experience with Suståne fertilizers.

Henry Ng based in Kuching, Malaysia is the new Suståne Regional Manager for Asia. Henry is a member of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America and has over 20 years of experience as a golf course superintendent and Club Manager in Asia. Working as an agronomy consultant with an independent firm based in Taiwan Henry experienced the challenges of serving diverse courses with multiple warm-season turf types. Henry’s background includes roles as Assistant Director of Golf Course Maintenance at the world-renowned Mission Hills Golf Resort in China, where he hosted the European Tour sanctioned by Omega World Cup Golf; and as a course superintendent and Club Manager in Malaysia before accepting a role with Suståne Natural Fertilizer. Henry holds degrees in Horticulture Science and a diploma in Agriculture from the Malaysian Agriculture University.

Joseph (Joe) Charlton is Suståne’s new Latin American Regional Specialist. Born in Canada and holding dual citizenship as an American, Joe spent seven years in Mexico earning his M.Sc. degree in Life Sciences from the University of Guanajuato, Mexico. Prior to Mexico Joe was a research assistant with the Hawaii Agricultural Research Center working on plant genomes and genetic mapping and at the University of Minnesota in molecular biology. Joe is passionate about agriculture and plants, with an interest in sustainable agricultural practices. Joe also holds a B.Sc. in Cell and Molecular Biology.

As Suståne’s presence has expanded over the last 30 years, with exports reaching more than 60 countries worldwide, Blaize Holden, VP of Operations said “Our investments in personnel and technical support for our customers in North America and around the world reflects the commitment Suståne continues to make toward being a world-class supplier of organic and natural inputs for plants and soils.”

Travis Vieths has been brought in to serve in Customer Service and Technical Support for Midwestern (U.S.) customers. Travis holds a B.Sc. degree in crop and soil science from the University of Wisconsin, River Falls and has a strong background in and passion for agriculture. He will support distributors and customers in the Midwest in the agriculture, turf and ornamental markets.

Justin Iverson has most recently joined Suståne to support Regulatory Compliance and Product Services. Suståne’s Customers’ confidence is based on the company’s long history for product efficacy, safety, and quality assurance. Ensuring the highest product standards is critical to all customers worldwide. Justin holds a B.Sc. in Ecology from the University of Minnesota and has prior experience in regulatory compliance supporting a Minnesota-based Fortune 100 company in moving their products around the globe. Suståne is proud to support its partners and customers with the best in Quality Assurance and product consistency.

Finally, Suståne is bolstering advertising and communication efforts with a new Marketing Director, Michael Swan. Swan brings extensive brand management and advertising design experience from his time in senior marketing roles across several industries as well as operating an advertising agency. Swan joins the Suståne team as it specifically moves to sharpen existing marketing efforts and expand the Suståne brand name recognition.

As the demand for the most effective natural and organic fertilizers increases by greenhouse and nursery growers, golf course superintendents, cannabis cultivators, landscape architects and contractors and retail consumers, Suståne is prepared to meet demand. The Suståne brand has been built over 35 years and 800 independent studies and research trials. With this, Suståne is committed to building and maintaining a top-tier team of products and human resources to support its mission. Suståne leadership expressed their excitement, “To have these select new hires join our veteran sales and operations colleagues has challenged and excited our whole team. We are looking forward to continuing to help more growers around the world.”

