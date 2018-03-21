Sunderland of Scotland Awarded TGI Apparel Supplier of The Year

Sunderland of Scotland, the world renowned technical golfwear brand, was awarded Apparel Brand of the Year for 2017 as voted by TGI Golf Partners. This is the first TGI Award the brand has won. This reinforces the brand’s mission to be ‘Never Weather Beaten’ producing outstanding products combined with outstanding customer service.

The awards, held at the Fairmont St Andrews, saw leading figures from the golf industry join TGI Partners and Suppliers. The awards are based upon survey results where TGI Partners score brands across a range of categories including quality of product and customer service.

Sunderland of Scotland join fellow winners PING (Supplier and Hardware Supplier of the Year) and Callaway EPIC (Product of the Year).

Matthew Eagle – UK Sales Director, Sunderland of Scotland said: “We have seen Sunderland evolve into a desirable and successful brand over the last few years and this was rubber stamped by the award. An award that is genuinely voted for by the TGI Partners for delivering profitable and fully supported sales through the Pro Shop. Make no mistake, we will not be sitting on our laurels, as we will continue to innovate and make the brand even stronger for next season and beyond. A huge thank you to all TGI Partners for their unwavering support.”

Eddie Reid – Managing Director, TGI Golf, adds: “Witnessing the humility with which all the winners showed is a true testament to how much these awards mean to both our Partners and Partner Suppliers. Congratulations to all those who won and well done to those nominated. I would like to thank them all for their continued desire and drive for service excellence.”

