Stewart Golf reports record annual sales

Premium British trolley manufacturer, Stewart Golf, has announced sales hit a record high in 2017.

The company said that overall sales rose by 21% year-on-year. This continues the record of growing every year Stewart Golf has been in business, driven by consistent improvements to their product range which includes the industry-leading X9 Follow.

Exports increased for the 6th year in a row, up 22%. North America continues to be the company’s largest export market, followed by Scandinavia where sales more than doubled when compared to 2016.

The business relocated to a new 10,000sqft facility in Gloucester during April 2017. The move has resulted in a significant increase in manufacturing efficiency which has in turn reduced lead times on the company’s flagship X & R Series machines, enabling the company to better support its growing customer base.

Stewart Golf CEO Mark Stewart said: “We have once again delivered a year-on-year sales growth across all categories of the business. With our newly increased manufacturing capacity, the business is well positioned to grow further in 2018.”

Stewart Golf http://www.stewartgolf.co.uk