Stewart Golf Launches Longest Day Flash Sale in aid of MacMillan

Stewart Golf has launched a flash sale to support today’s (June 20) 72-hole Macmillan Longest Day Challenge.

For every X9 Follow sold while the Stewart Golf team is on the course, Macmillan will receive a £100 donation and the buyer will save £100 from the RRP. This offer will only be available while the Stewart Golf team are on the course for the gruelling 72-hole Longest Day challenge.

Stewart Golf CEO Mark Stewart said: “We are thrilled to be taking part in the 2019 Macmillan Longest Day challenge to help raise money for such a great cause. The feat of 72 holes certainly isn’t to be taken lightly either; last year we completed almost 65,000 steps covering well over 29 miles! We saw an opportunity to boost our fundraising total, while offering customers a chance to buy the X9 Follow at a reduced rate. It’s a genuine win-win scenario for Macmillan and golfers alike.”

Stewart teed off his Longest Day challenge at Minchinhampton Golf Club in Gloucestershire at 5am, where he was joined by staff members David Funnell (Managing Director), Robert Hardie (COO) and Jake Gardiner (Sales Executive). The team will be updating followers on the Stewart Golf’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds.

In addition to asking for donations in the usual way, Stewart Golf has also auctioned a brand new X9 Follow on eBay, with all profits adding to the company total. In 2018 the team raised over £1,000, but are hoping to increase that total significantly this year.

The Macmillan Longest Day challenge has been running since 2002, raising over £10 million in the process, all to help people live life with cancer.