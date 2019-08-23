Global Edition

Stewart Golf announces largest ever sale

9.00am 23rd August 2019 - Corporate - This story was updated on Friday, August 23rd, 2019

British golf trolley manufacturer Stewart Golf has announced its largest ever sale, with 15% off all trolleys, bags and accessories starting today (August 23).

It’s the first time ever that the British manufacturer of award-winning, hand-built electric and push trolleys has offered a blanket discount across such a wide variety of items on its website.

The offer runs from August 23 right through to midnight on Bank Holiday Monday (August 26th) and is available at www.stewartgolf.co.uk.

Mark Stewart, CEO of Stewart Golf, said: “We’ve occasionally done offers before on just trolleys or just bags or just accessories but this time we decided to run a promotion which is inclusive to current customers as well as those looking to join the Stewart Golf family. It’s very time-limited and there’s no guarantee we’ll ever do it again, which makes it a great opportunity for anyone who’s always wanted to have a Stewart trolley to get one at a great price.”

       

