Sri Lanka Resort to benefit from Troon International Expertise

Troon International, the leader in upscale golf course management, development and marketing, has announced its latest appointment; to provide golf club operations and marketing services to Victoria Golf and Country Resort, a Donald Steel designed 18-hole championship masterpiece in Digana, Sri Lanka.

Opened in 1998, the course blends the rolling landscape and undulating hillsides with natural outcrops of rock, epitomising the beauty of Sri Lanka. Rated among the 100 Most Beautiful Golf Courses in the World, Victoria will utilise Troon International’s industry-leading expertise to provide a consistent quality offering to guests who visit the golf course.

“The experience golfers have at the Victoria Golf and Country Resort is fantastic,” commented Mark Chapleski, President – Troon International. “Its location provides a tranquil setting for golfers to enjoy the course and the views it provides as you work your way around are second to none. We are looking forward to working in conjunction with the team at Victoria and to utilising our expertise to further raise the standard of golf course management in Sri Lanka”.

Taking its name from the Victoria reservoir, Victoria Golf and Country Resort is situated within beautiful undulations of the Rajawella landscape 90 miles from Colombo. The meandering fairways hug the woodland and run parallel to the Victoria reservoir and the tallest dam in Sri Lanka, Victoria Dam. The scenery and landscape offer golfers unforgettable views of rolling green hills covered in tea bushes and jungle. The immaculately maintained golf course provides a 6,933-yard, par-73, 18-hole challenge for any golfer, as well as an opportunity to unwind away from the whirlwind of the city.

The resort is also home to accommodation and a broad range of activities for its guests to enjoy. Its mix of cottages, chalets and a stunning villa are furnished with state-of-the-art facilities and are located within walking distance of the nearby amenities. Off the course there is a plethora of activities to experience, including: The Golf Academy, swimming, tennis, croquet, table tennis, cycling, shooting, horse riding, trekking and culture tours.

Troon’s involvement will ensure that the Rajawella Holdings Limited owned destination, delivers on its potential in its offerings both on and off the course.

Suresh Rajendra, President – Property Group of John Keells Holdings PLC, said: “We are delighted to partner with Troon International and to work hand-in-hand on the development and growth of the Victoria Golf and Country Resort. We are in a good position with our facilities and service and are confident that, with the expertise of Troon International, we will grow the Resort’s appeal among golfers and set to reinforce our position as a leading destination within Sri Lankan golf”.

Troon International www.Troon.com

Victoria Golf and Country Resort https://golfsrilanka.com/