Special offer on refurbished SkyTraks until May 31st

This offer will save you £200 on your golf, but it’s not around for long!
SkyTrak has quickly become one of the sport’s most popular professional-standard launch monitor / golf simulators – and from now until May 31st you can save a huge £200 on buying a refurbished SkyTrak.
But the special price expires at midnight on Friday, May 31st!
Certified Pre-Owned SkyTraks undergo a stringent refurbishment process prior to being offered for sale, and offer a fully-functional device at a substantially lower price, with a six-month warranty.
They are normally available at £1,595, and are only available packaged with SkyTrak’s Game Improvement or Play & Improve Plans.
A refurbished SkyTrak with the Game Improvement Plan normally costs £1,689.95, but until May 31st this package can be bought for £200 off, at just £1,489.95.
If you want additional golf simulator options with WGT (World Golf Tour), refurbished SkyTraks are also available with the Play & Improve package, normally priced £1,779.95 but discounted by £200 to £1,579.95 until May 31st.
Both packages can also be bought on a pay-monthly basis with 0% interest-free credit, subject to status.
Visit https://ukshop.skygolf.com/p-230-skytrak-launch-monitor-refurb-gameimp-package.aspx to get this offer while it lasts!
Or see www.skytrakgolf.com for full details of how SkyTrak has changed golf practice forever.
