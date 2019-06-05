SkyTrak offers free extras for Father’s Day

SkyTrak’s Father’s Day offer this year – which is now live – is a beauty for all golfers. After all, they’ve earned the right to own golf’s most affordable pro-standard launch monitor.
Up until June 24th, when golfers buy a SkyTrak they will receive the additional ‘Game Improve’ package absolutely free for a year, with the official SkyTrak Metal Protective Case thrown in too – a total saving of almost £250.
If you are an existing SkyTrak retailer, use your Coupon Code or personal URL and you will receive your 20% affiliate fee for any sales. But if you are not yet a SkyTrak retailer, this is the perfect time to start. It’s the most compelling SkyTrak sales promotion yet, offering £250 savings on two highly popular brand extensions.
Here’s what your customers receive in their SkyTrak 2019 Father’s Day Special deal:
Golfers will also find that the 2019 Father’s Day Special can also be bought on a pay-monthly basis with 0% interest-free credit, subject to status.
