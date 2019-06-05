SkyTrak offers free extras for Father’s Day

SkyTrak’s Father’s Day offer this year – which is now live – is a beauty for all golfers. After all, they’ve earned the right to own golf’s most affordable pro-standard launch monitor.

Up until June 24th, when golfers buy a SkyTrak they will receive the additional ‘Game Improve’ package absolutely free for a year, with the official SkyTrak Metal Protective Case thrown in too – a total saving of almost £250.

If you are an existing SkyTrak retailer, use your Coupon Code or personal URL and you will receive your 20% affiliate fee for any sales. But if you are not yet a SkyTrak retailer, this is the perfect time to start. It’s the most compelling SkyTrak sales promotion yet, offering £250 savings on two highly popular brand extensions.

Simply contact sales@skycaddiegps.co.uk to become a SkyTrak retailer today.

Here’s what your customers receive in their SkyTrak 2019 Father’s Day Special deal:

The SkyTrak itself (£1,895), which has become one of golf’s most popular professional-standard launch monitor / golf simulators, with superb quality and accuracy at an amazingly affordable price;

The SkyTrak Metal Protective Case (RRP: £149.95), which is the official and best accessory to protect your investment in SkyTrak. A smart design allows you to plug in a wall charger, access the Power button and see the LEDs without needing to remove the SkyTrak. With adjustable legs to level, raise or lower your SkyTrak for maximum accuracy, this durable case is laser-cut from 13-gauge steel within an attractive wrinkle-finish powder coat.

The SkyTrak Game Improvement Plan (£89.95 per annum), which unlocks the complete set of SkyTrak features, making it your complete Practice and Play companion whether at home, at the golf club or at the driving range. Among a host of user-friendly upgrades are Skills Assessment, Club Compare, Target Practice, Bag Mapping, Wedge Matrix, Session History and a wealth of other improvements to SkyTrak’s Practice Driving Range features. Game Improvement also enables your SkyTrak to support a wide range of Golf Simulation software packages for both PC and iOS, which are available with an additional subscription.

Golfers will also find that the 2019 Father’s Day Special can also be bought on a pay-monthly basis with 0% interest-free credit, subject to status.

See www.skytrakgolf.com for full details of how SkyTrak has changed golf practice forever.

SkyGolf (www.skygolf.com)