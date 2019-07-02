SkyCaddie unveils SX500 trade-in promotion 

SkyCaddie is hoping to boost sales of its top-of-the-range GPS, the SX500, with the launch of a month-long trade-in promotion.

Available from now until July 31, golfers that present any brand of GPS or laser device, in any condition, to their SkyCaddie retailer will get a trade-in discount on a new SkyCaddie SX500.

Golfers will receive a £100 discount on a new SkyCaddie SX500 if they trade in a SkyCaddie Touch, and £50 off if they trade in any other GPS or laser.

The SX500 offer best-ever levels of GPS accuracy, including the ability to give distances to the pins of the day – a first for any GPS device. Used by many competitors on the Staysure Tour, the SX500 boasts a five-inch screen, and offers accurate yardages to flags, bunkers, layups and fairway runout points.

Retailers should contact chrissie@skycaddiegps.co.uk for instructions on how to administer the July-only promotion.