Shot Scope partners with JS International

Scottish golf technology company, Shot Scope, has partnered with JS International to facilitate further European expansion. JS International will distribute Shot Scope’s recently launched second-generation golf wearable, V2, throughout Europe.

Billed as the “smartest golf watch” on the market, V2 combines GPS distances with fully automatic performance tracking, which, since launching in August, has been in high demand globally. Partnering with JSi will increase and expand the reach and availability of the product in line with growing consumer demand.

Shot Scope’s Business Development Director, Scott Robertson, is delighted that the company have partnered with an industry leader such as JSi; “JS International has been providing retailers with quality golf brands for over 24 years. It is exciting for us a company to drive the fast-paced growth which has prompted this partnership. Being able to bring JSi on board at this stage is a testament to the performance of V2 thus far and their partnership will accelerate this, taking V2 forward to major golf retailers, high street stores and pro shops.”

V2 combines Shot Scope’s famed Performance Tracking system with live Dynamic Yardages, encompassing all of the golfing technology needed for on and off-course game management and improvement. The only system in the world with fully automated integrated performance tracking, no tagging or phone required on-course, V2 collects over 100 Tour-level statistics without manual input. The newly relaunched Performance Dashboard provides immersive industry-leading post-round performance analysis for an in-depth review of every round. Every shot is plotted onto an aerial map of the course, interactive graphs showcase accuracy and intuitive charts provide feedback on every club.

This partnership will increase the availability of the product throughout the continent and allow more golfers to improve their game with V2. The product has already amassed 3,000 users in the UK and Europe, with demand continuing to grow.

To learn more about Shot Scope V2 and for information regarding stocking the brand, please call – 01923 209440; email – sales@jsint.com ; or visit https://www.jsint.com/shot-scope