Renowned Middle Eastern Golf Clubs Join Forces With Pacific Links International

As Pacific Links International (PLI) continues to grow its global portfolio, two Troon International managed golf clubs have become part of the world’s most comprehensive reciprocal golf course network – Address Montgomerie and Arabian Ranches Golf Club.

Reciprocal access for members at these clubs will extend to golfing facilities across PLI’s comprehensive portfolio, consisting of over 400 clubs in 42 countries, including the likes of 2018 Ryder Cup venue, Le Golf National, France, and Riviera Maya Golf Club, Cancun, Mexico.

Over the past 15 years, the United Arab Emirates, specifically Dubai and Abu Dhabi, has become one of the most in-demand and lavish golf destinations in the world, with a total of 15 golf courses between them. In addition, some of the European Tour’s top events are played there every year, proving the exceptional quality and diversity of the courses across desert, mature parkland-style and beachfront golf.

Arabian Ranches Golf Club, designed by Open Champion Ian Baker-Finch, plays a demanding 7,658 yards off the championship tees. Winding through the sand dunes and desert landscape, the tight contoured fairways lead you to well-manicured greens, full of all manner of slopes and borrows. As well as a unique golf offering, Arabian Ranches Golf Club features two popular restaurants, several guest rooms, and some of the best practice facilities in the Middle East.

Elliott Gray, General Manager of Arabian Ranches Golf Club, said: “The new relationship with Pacific Links International is a fantastic move for both the club and our members. Whilst we offer a superb 18-hole golf course, our facilities extend far beyond golf. We’re looking forward to enhancing our international appeal and providing our members with a number of value-added incentives to play top quality golf whilst visiting other countries.”

Address Montgomerie, set in the heart of the esteemed Emirates Hills estate (pictured top) boasts an 18-hole championship golf course designed by record eight-time European Tour number one Colin Montgomerie, and a five-star hotel. Known as one of the most imaginative designs in Dubai, the numerous water hazards, sloping greens, elevated tee boxes and substantive greenside and fairway bunkering are strong components of most holes, set against a stunning backdrop of uptown Dubai and Dubai Marina.

Michael Neider, Director of Golf of Address Montgomerie, said: “Pacific Links is growing at a phenomenal rate, and to join forces with them is extremely exciting for us here at Address Montgomerie. Not only will our members benefit from reduced green fees and other added values around the world, it will also allow other network members to enjoy the world-class facilities we have here.”

