Professional Sports Group Appointed Agency for Bushnell Golf EMEA

International sports marketing agency, Professional Sports Group (PSG), has been appointed to manage PR & communications strategy for Bushnell Golf EMEA, overseeing a host of key projects for the No.1 laser rangefinder in golf.

After representing Bushnell in the UK market for the last three years, PSG’s expert team of golf marketers will now take on all PR operations for the brand across the continent, including activations around trade shows, ambassadors, partnerships and key product launches. Bushnell – whose lasers are used by 99% of Tour Pros* – will also work closely with the PSG team to maximise its status as a Ryder Cup Europe Official Licensee in 2018.

“Professional Sports Group has taken the profile of Bushnell to new heights in the UK over the last few years and, with their strong media contacts across the continent, we look forward to working with the agency on a bigger scale moving forward,” said Thomas Disch, Bushnell Marketing & Sponsorship Manager for EMEA. “We have several game-changing products launching in 2018, so it promises to be a really exciting year ahead.”

Meanwhile, PSG Account Director Calum Forbes said: “We have thoroughly enjoyed working with Bushnell in the UK and, after seeing the amazing product range for this year, we’re really excited about representing the brand across Europe.”

Bushnell, the #1 choice of professional golfers, offers a full array of rangefinders, which continue to change and improve the way golfers assess distances, ultimately improving performance. For more information on the Bushnell family of rangefinders, visit the company’s website at www.bushnellgolf.eu

PSG delivers complete marketing strategies for leading golf brands like PowaKaddy and Bushnell; golf courses & destinations such as The Belfry and Las Colinas in Spain; events like The Abu Dhabi Invitational and The Costa Smeralda Invitational, plus a host of sponsorship activation programs. Working in over 25 countries throughout Europe, Middle East and Asia, in conjunction with its Abu Dhabi office, PSG has developed an international reputation, becoming one of the most respected golf marketing specialists.

*Survey provided by Sport Marketing Surveys INC at the 2017 Open Championship

PSG www.profsports.com