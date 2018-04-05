ProAgenda.com chooses Golfbreaks.com to assist with UK exposure

Golfbreaks.com has announced a partnership with ProAgenda.com which will see them assist the development of the Dutch firm’s business in the UK market in 2018.

ProAgenda.com’s leading online agenda software enables golf professionals to manage their client interactions efficiently and provides them with all the necessary tools to keep track of their administration and finances.

Professionals can communicate with customers via the user-friendly online services, providing tips, videos and ball-flight data to add value to their teaching. The online agenda allows clients to make bookings 24/7 and has numerous features and add-ons to cater for specific needs.

“We are very proud to partner with such a renowned company as Golfbreaks.com. With their knowledge of the UK and other markets, as well as their high-end client database, we are sure Golfbreaks.com is the perfect partner to help grow our product in the UK and beyond,” said Jordy Hagedooren, Director of ProAgenda.com.

“Just like us, Golfbreaks.com is all about quality and service, which makes our companies a perfect match for a long-lasting partnership.”

As a recognised PGA partner, Golfbreaks.com has formed an extensive range of partnerships during its 20 years in the industry, allowing golf professionals to benefit from great products and services at the best rates in the market.

The agreement will see the dedicated Golf Pro Travel team at Golfbreaks.com representing ProAgenda.com software to increase awareness and exposure of the product to their large UK golf pro network.

Richard Barker, Commercial Director at Golfbreaks.com, commented: “Golfbreaks.com strives to offer market leading products and our support of ProAgenda is another example of our commitment to increasing the number of high quality and variety of services we offer to our golf professional clients.”

Any golf professionals wishing to learn more about ProAgenda or to receive a one-month free trial should contact Ben Foster (bfoster@golfbreaks.com 07471 034852) or Darren Bragg (dbragg@golfbreaks.com 07471 952102).

ProAgenda.com https://proagenda.com/