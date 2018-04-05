PowaKaddy Trolleys Given Quiet Marktm approval for second year

For a second consecutive year, market-leading electric trolley brand PowaKaddy has been awarded the prestigious Quiet MarkTM – the international award for excellence in low-noise technology from the Noise Abatement Society.

The No.1 electric trolley brand became the first ever trolley company to be given the special status in 2017 and this year it continues to partner with Quiet Mark after expert acoustic verification on the super-quiet motors and transmission systems of its high-performance electric trolley line.

Quiet Mark was established to provide a credible, independent scheme to help consumers easily identify quieter products such as PowaKaddy’s electric trolley range, which this year boasts a stunning new Freeway family and a Compact C2i model with new full colour widescreen display. As part of the Licence Agreement, PowaKaddy is the only electric trolley brand in the UK to feature the Quiet Mark logo on all its packaging, point of sale and promotional material for 2018.

“We’re delighted to be recognised with the Quiet Mark once again following a fantastic year for the brand,” said PowaKaddy CEO David Catford. “There’s no doubt it’s had a positive effect on our brand since we were given the status and we can definitely say it has played a part in taking PowaKaddy to the number one spot in the electric trolley market.

“We know from research that golfers want electric trolleys that are whisper quiet,” added Catford. “The 2018 range of PowaKaddy electric trolleys is just that and we’re really excited about new models like the Compact C2i and the Freeway range, which have added several features with no extra cost to the golfer.”

