PowaKaddy Partners with Golfstore In Six Countries Across Europe

After announcing its remarkable performance in 2017, when PowaKaddy sold more electric trolleys in the UK than all other brands combined*, the market-leading company has now been appointed Golfstore’s Approved Electric Trolley Partner, in a partnership spanning across six key European markets.

As one of Europe’s most established and largest buying groups with around 300 stores and golf professionals across the continent, Golfstore will now sell PowaKaddy electric trolleys in Norway, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands, adding to the Swedish and Danish markets where the brand is already carried.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be back working with Golfstore and look forward to helping drive high-profit margins for its partner stores in 2018,” said David Catford, PowaKaddy CEO. “The brand has achieved remarkable success in recent years, most recently taking back the No.1 spot in the UK market, and our new partnership with Golfstore promises to help its stockists across Europe grow further, especially with our exciting new product range for 2018.”

Meanwhile, Alexander Anderson of Golfstore commented: “Our members have been raving about PowaKaddy’s product range and the technical excellence that comes with it. We felt it was a must for our business to have a leading brand like PowaKaddy back on board in the additional four European markets. In particular, we’re excited about the new C2i and upgraded FW7s GPS model for 2018, which build excellently upon the successful launches the brand made last year.”

Headlining the pioneering brand’s successful 2017 was the introduction of the Compact C2, which proved the most successful electric trolley launch in the UK market for over four years. This year, an upgraded C2i model with new screen promises to offer the ultimate compact-folding electric trolley, whetting the appetite of golfers further.

Last year also saw PowaKaddy launch the world’s first electric trolley with integrated GPS – the FW7s GPS model introduced GPS technology built in to a super-intelligent digital screen, delivering fast, accurate distances to the front, middle and back of the green at over 35,000 golf courses worldwide. An upgrade on the revolutionary trolley will be unveiled in the coming months.

* Golf Datatech UK On and Off Course Market Retail Audit, Jan-Dec 2017

