PowaKaddy Announced as UK #1 Electric Trolley Brand In 2017

The world’s No.1 electric trolley brand, PowaKaddy, has been confirmed again as market-leader in the UK electric trolley sector. According to Golf DataTech*, the golf industry research specialists, PowaKaddy outsold all other electric trolley manufacturers put together by units and by value in 2017.

“We’ve had another excellent year and its testament to the work of everyone connected with the brand,” said David Catford, PowaKaddy’s CEO. “Our UK sales grew by 40% year-on-year thanks to retailers making the most of our exciting new product launches and the ongoing impact of the switch to Lithium.”

Headlining the pioneering brand’s successful 2017 was the introduction of the Compact C2, which proved the most successful electric trolley launch in the UK market for over four years.

“We’d like to thank every single one of our customers who have played a crucial role in promoting PowaKaddy and helping to take the brand to the clear No.1 position in the market,” said David Catford. “Whilst we’re incredibly pleased with the past year, we’re equally proud of the high-profit margins our trade partners continue to enjoy. We look forward to working closely with our partners moving forward, and our new product range promises to offer even more fantastic opportunities to grow further in 2018 and beyond.”

Golf DataTech’s year-end report also confirms that, in comparison to its nearest competitor, PowaKaddy delivered higher average retail prices and margins for its retailers, whilst offering significantly faster stock turn.

Last year also saw PowaKaddy launch the world’s first electric trolley with integrated GPS. The FW7s GPS model introduced GPS technology built in to a super-intelligent digital screen, delivering fast, accurate distances to the front, middle and back of the green at over 35,000 golf courses worldwide. This has proved so successful, that the company has now announced the launch of a Rental GPS trolley.

* Golf Datatech UK On and Off Course Market Retail Audit, Jan-Dec 2017

