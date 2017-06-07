PlayMoreGolf continues to grow, as four new venues join its partner network  

Four golf clubs have joined the PlayMoreGolf partner network during May, 2017, further highlighting the increasing importance for UK golf venues to adopt a more flexible approach to membership.

The pioneering points-based flexible membership programme, which is transforming the UK’s golf membership landscape, has now been successfully integrated at 40 private and proprietary golf clubs since launching in February 2016.

Alongside some of the UK’s leading golf venues, including Celtic Manor Resort, host of The 2010 Ryder Cup, golfers will now be able to experience flexible memberships at Houldsworth Golf Club, Stockport; Worsley Golf Club, Manchester; The Welcombe Golf Course, Warwickshire and Manchester Golf Club, Manchester.

Commenting on its new flexible approach to golf membership, Steve Boustead, General Manager at Manchester Golf Club, said: “We have always operated a variety of ‘traditional’ membership categories at the club, but since the end of 2016 we have been receiving more enquiries from golfers who felt these didn’t quite suit their requirements.

“I had heard about PlayMoreGolf and the success it had been achieving at other clubs, so was keen to learn more from the team regarding how we could best incorporate a flexible membership programme alongside our existing packages.

“The whole integration process has been very straightforward and we feel this is now the last piece in the jigsaw to ensure we are not only able to retain more of our existing members, but continue to attract new members to the golf club as well.”

The latest figures from PlayMoreGolf show that nearly 2,000 members have joined its network since February 2016, while partner venues are also benefitting from a member renewal rate of over 85% in 2017.

PlayMoreGolf Director, Daniel Hodson, said: “Through our team of 10 customer service representatives, we are able to help partner venues track renewal dates for each of its members, as well as contact lapsed members, to help ensure renewal rates for each club is maximised.

“The positive results we have achieved at all of our partner venues, in terms of lead generation and member retention, clearly highlight that our approach to integrating flexible memberships is one of the most powerful ways for golf clubs to generate additional revenue and remain competitive within today’s market.”

Based on an initial membership fee of £325 per year, the PlayMoreGolf points system gives the golfer a minimum of 100 points – 80 to be utilised at their designated ‘home’ club and 20 reserved for rounds at any of the other participating venues throughout the PlayMoreGolf network.

Every time a member plays a round of golf, points are deducted from their allocation, with the number of points set by the individual venue, making PlayMoreGolf the perfect value solution for the infrequent golfer who seeks an affordable golf club membership, with the added flexibility of having access to other partner venues.

PlayMoreGolf www.playmore.golf

Tags: Daniel Hodson, Manchester Golf Club, PlayMoreGolf, Steve Boustead