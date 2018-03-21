Open Solutions and ProAgenda.com extend strategic partnership

Business solutions provider Open Solutions and ProAgenda.com, the leading provider of an online lesson booking system and diary for PGA Professionals, have confirmed the renewal of their strategic partnership.

The ProAgenda.com app can be provided either on its own, or as part of a fully integrated package with the specialist EPoS system and club members’ app from Open Solutions where data such as members’ accounts is shared.

CEO Open Solutions Ed Beale said: “I’m delighted our two companies are extending the partnership. It gives us a great opportunity to promote ProAgenda.com to all our customers and their PGA Head Professionals alongside our own EPoS based retail solutions. It’s a terrific piece of income generating technology every teaching professional should be looking at. When integrated with our EPoS system and members app, it becomes a comprehensive package for club professionals that will help them increase their revenues.”

Jordy Hagedooren explained why ProAgenda.com is the PGA Professionals’ preferred online lesson booking and diary system: “It’s made by golf professionals who taught golf for a living and knew what they wanted, which in turn made it the go to tool for teaching professionals. Some of the biggest and the best in golf such as Silvermere’s 15 strong team of teaching professionals, and a growing number of club-based PGA Head Professionals, are proving that ProAgenda.com gives them everything they want at prices that are very attractive.”

PGA Professionals who have signed up with ProAgenda.com are receiving more bookings than ever. Hagedooren said: “Our app lets a professional golf coach’s customers book online 24/7 wherever they are, starting by showing them the professional’s availability. It can upload all the usual sources of ball flight data from Trackman and Flightscope as well, so a pro’s customers can see this data in their own version of the app.”

He added: “We’ve also built in a complete array of lesson packages to make discounting and subscription based offers easy to set up. But the main value is a comprehensive database of all their customers, including videos they may have taken out on the course or on the range, plus photographs of course, notes, and so on.”

“So instead of a golf lesson being perceived as the thing you do when your scores are going all over the place, with ProAgenda.com it’s easy for any teaching professional to engage their customers, encouraging them not simply to learn, but practice specific drills they’ve discussed, and make booking golf lessons part of their normal golfing lifestyle.”

To contact Open Solutions, call 01732 367 227 or e-mail info@opensolint.com

ProAgenda.com www.proagenda.com