OnGolf is now OnLink

OnGolf, the industry leading golf course performance optimization software company, has announced that it is changing its corporate name to OnLink. The Company is expanding the OnLink property management platform into additional markets including Sports Turf in 2018. The new name is effective immediately and will be implemented across all products and service by the end of 2017.

Kristen Loynd, Director of Marketing, said, “OnLink’s proven, results-oriented solution has been implemented by both industry renowned courses, as well as courses needing to do more with less. In less than two years, OnLink users have identified more than $1 million in savings while helping course operators improve playing consistencies.

“Stay tuned for more OnLink news later this fall with the release of a new platform feature OnEquip, a collaborative development with John Deere Golf for fleet management on all types of equipment.”

OnLink www.onlink.com