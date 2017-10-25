New Leadership Drives Innovation at aboutGolf

aboutGolf, Limited, a world leader in golf simulator and golf performance technology, is pleased to announce that its shareholders have appointed a new board and management team to drive the business with an innovation- and people-focused strategy. As a result, leading the company’s next chapter are Executive Chairman Brett Campbell and CEO/President Randall Henry.

“We are pleased to be involved with such a strong brand, and look forward to working with an experienced team of business, tech and golf leaders — as well as partners like The Golf Channel and PGA Tour,” said Campbell. “aboutGolf will continue growing on its strong foundation of products and partners, to push the limits of what indoor golf can be. At the core, we are a company of innovation and plan to continue raising the bar.”

Henry added that this is an exciting next chapter for the company. “aboutGolf has world-leading technology and products that set the standard,” he said. “To complement that, we have a great mix of people across the board. I have worked closely with them before and look forward to it again.”

The company’s technology extends above and beyond any notion you’ve had about what a golf simulator can be. It’s elegant and unobtrusive, using a 3Trak launch monitor that accurately measures ball and club data. The system uses an advanced physics engine that can simulate every type of golf shot. High-def projected image can be up to 4K in resolution. It’s ideal for retail spaces, indoor golf centers, country clubs or even homes.

aboutGolf www.aboutgolf.com