New Golf Insurance Product Is Child’s Play

Kids are always more prone to accidents than adults and none more so than on a golf course – but parents can now have peace of mind with the arrival of a unique golf insurance policy for under-16s courtesy of Golf Insurance 4 U.

Thousands of accidents and injuries occur each year while playing golf, but children statistically are more likely to come a cropper due to their inexperience and lessened sense of danger, especially when out on a course with friends.

Many companies will not offer cover for youngsters but Golf Insurance 4 U, a subsidiary of the innovative new company Million Dollar Holdings, has launched a new tailor-made, fully inclusive worldwide insurance product for budding young Rory McIlroys and Charley Hulls.

As parents will know all too well that kids can also be a little careless at times but these flexible packages ensure that golf clubs and equipment, personal accident, personal liability and golfing fees are all covered in the event of an accident.

That even includes the traditional round of drinks in the clubhouse, should there be a hole in one, can be claimed back – albeit soft drinks in this case!

Golf Insurance 4 U offers three levels of protection – silver, gold and platinum, costing £19.99, £33.99 and £49.98 respectively. Platinum cover is even excess free, taking out all worries in the event of a claim.

In addition, junior golf in the UK will also receive a huge boost as each policy sold will see £1 donated by Golf Insurance 4 U to aid the development of the game, while customers will also be able to choose to double that amount with their own contribution.

Golf Insurance 4 U’s Kevin Stowe said: “Naturally, kids are always more susceptible to accidents and injuries as their zest for life can mean they are unaware of the dangers around them and the accidents that can happen out on a golf course.

“There are very few insurance products that are aimed specifically at youngsters, but we at Golf Insurance 4 U don’t think that’s right. Children are the future of the game and they should be protected, so we have designed a package that ensures they are covered for any outcome.”

Each parent purchasing the junior policy will also receive a year’s complimentary membership to Million Dollar Club (MDC) – a loyalty and benefit scheme to reward its customers, who can also take advantage of great offers from a range of partners.

MDC membership delivers a wide range of benefits and offers, and allows customers the opportunity to save more than £1,250 per year on household shopping bills, while giving the opportunity to earn loyalty points against golf products, golf breaks, tee times, holidays, events and golf insurance cover.

The exciting deal also allows customers to collect points on third-party products after MDC secured a partnership with some of the high street’s most popular and recognisable brands such as Argos, Boots, Debenhams, M&S, House of Fraser, Amazon, iTunes, Sainsbury’s, Halfords, Caffé Nero, Mothercare, Wickes and Pizza Express.

MDH is a new company that has incorporated Million Dollar Hole in One (MDHIO) along with established tour operators Leisure Link Golf Holidays and Golf Amigos to form one innovative business to create new experiences, events and escapes for golfers across the UK.

Golf Insurance 4U www.golfinsurance4u.com

Tags: Golf Insurance 4 U, Insurance, Kevin Stowe, Million Dollar Holdings