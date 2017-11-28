New Digital Platform for Used Golf Equipment

A new digital platform is being launched for PGA professionals and golf retailers across the UK and Ireland providing them with a bespoke website to sell used golf equipment.

GolfAdz has been created by Gareth Ducker, who has more than 20 years of experience in the golf industry, working at a senior sales level with leading brands such as Wilson Golf and Cobra Puma Golf.

“My experience in the trade has shown that most retailers have some really good quality used golf equipment in store, but don’t have an outlet they feel comfortable with to sell these products through,” said Gareth.

“GolfAdz solves that problem and aims to be the go-to marketplace for golf retailers, PGA club professionals and the buying golfer. It is a dedicated selling platform carrying solely golf equipment of all types, with a super quick listing time and no commission to pay. The search by location filter can also send more golfers into local stores or golf clubs, which has to be good news for everyone in the golf sector,” he added.

With golfers constantly upgrading to play the latest equipment on offer, the used/trade in market in the UK and Ireland has never been stronger – seeing more than 100,000 items advertised on leading auction websites on a regular basis, of which up to 25,000 are for items valued in excess of £100.

Using GolfAdz, golf retailers can create their own product advertisement on the website for just a flat fee of £2, regardless of the value of the equipment. As a special launch offer over a limited period, there are no listing fees.

“Since other platforms are charging up to 10% commission on sales, we decided that now is the time to create a specialised platform for golf that allows buyers to filter listings by brand, category, type, condition, dexterity, location and much more,” said Gareth. “It is designed to be very user-friendly, with search categories and easy to navigate dropdown menus to choose from and a great selection of products to explore.”

An initial trial period using PayPal for transactions and MyHermes for deliveries proved how well used golf clubs could find a new home. The platform will be promoted using demographic-boosted posts across both Facebook and Instagram.

Details of the new site can be found at www.golfadz.co.uk