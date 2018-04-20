Motocaddy To Boost Sales with Trolley Trade-In

In another pioneering move, the world’s top-selling trolley brand Motocaddy, is giving retailers a welcome sales boost with the industry’s first trolley trade-in promotion that aims to get old trolleys off the course and replaced with the latest new models.

Between now and the end of June, golfers who purchase a new Motocaddy trolley with Lithium battery can claim a £50 cashback when they trade in their old electric trolley – irrespective of brand, model, age or condition (working or not).

Motocaddy will also ensure that the old trolley is responsibly recycled by its specialist recycling partner, rather than damage the environment by going to landfill or find its way back into the market as a refurbished trolley.

“Over 70% of UK golfers already use an electric trolley and this promotion provides them with a real incentive to upgrade,” said Motocaddy Sales Director, Neil Parker. “Not only will the customer save £50, but they can also relax in the knowledge that their old trolley will be recycled in an environmentally friendly way.”

Following the purchase of a new Motocaddy Lithium trolley of their choice, golfers can claim the £50 cashback by registering the warranty on the brand’s website and submitting a trade-in claim. Once the claim has been verified, a free shipping label is emailed to the customer, so the old trolley can be dropped off at one of more than 3,000 UPS Access Points across Great Britain.

When the old trolley has been received, Motocaddy will then transfer the £50 cashback payment directly into the customer’s bank account.

“The lifespan of electric trolleys has grown significantly in recent years due to great reliability and long-lasting batteries and as a result there are thousands of very old trolleys on golf courses today. We’re sure our Trade-in offer will tempt many golfers to treat themselves to a brand-new model,” added Neil.

The innovative promotion is being backed by a major marketing campaign featuring extensive point of sale material, email campaigns and prominent consumer advertising in both print and digital media, plus featuring across Motocaddy’s social media platforms.

Involvement in the promotion is restricted to mainland Britain and excludes Northern Ireland, Scottish Isles, Channel Islands and Isle of Man. Customers wanting to take advantage of the trolley trade-in promotion must be a UK resident. The promotion runs until Saturday 30 June 2018.

Motocaddy Trolley Trade-in promotion www.motocaddy.com/trade-in